The "Global Uveitis treatment Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global uveitis treatment market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of uveitis and rise in autoimmune disorder. In addition, the introduction of novel delivery system and range of products under clinical trial are further expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The uveitis treatment market is classified on the basis of diseases type and treatment type. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into anterior uveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, and pan uveitis. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into corticosteroids immunosuppressant, monoclonal antibodies, cycloplegics, and others. Among these range of treatments, the corticosteroid is estimated to project a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Corticosteroids are the prime treatment prescribed by the physician for the treatment of the most common type of uveitis, the acute anterior uveitis.



Geographically, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to contribute a significant share in the global market. The US contributes the major share in the North American uveitis treatment market due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of some of the key market players, such as Alimera Sciences, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to project a considerable growth during the forecast period. This growth is backed by the rising government initiatives towards the establishment of improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical tourism, especially in India, China, Malaysia, and Singapore.



The global uveitis treatment market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the uveitis treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Allergan PLC, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the uveitis treatment market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global uveitis treatment market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global uveitis treatment market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Uveitis Treatment Market by Disease Type

5.1.1. Anterior Uveitis

5.1.2. Posterior Uveitis

5.1.3. Intermediate Uveitis

5.1.4. Pan Uveitis

5.2. Global Uveitis Treatment Market by Treatment Type

5.2.1. Corticosteroids

5.2.2. Immunosuppressant

5.2.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.4. Cycloplegic Agents

5.2.5. Others (Antiviral and Antibiotics)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AbbVie Inc.

7.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

7.3. Alimera Sciences, Inc.

7.4. Allergan PLC

7.5. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

7.6. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

7.7. Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

7.8. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.9. Mylan NV

7.10. Novartis AG

7.11. Pfizer Inc.

7.12. Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

7.13. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



