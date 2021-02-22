AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-02-22
Payment date2021-02-22
Maturity date2021-05-24
Term13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate


AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-02-22
Payment date2021-02-22
Maturity date2021-08-23
Term26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate