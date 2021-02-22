Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anterior uveitis treatment Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anterior uveitis treatment market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of anterior uveitis due to the rising incidence of optical infections. In addition, the rising medical tourism and an expected approval for products under clinical trial and development is further estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The anterior uveitis treatment market is classified on the basis of therapeutics into corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory agents, cycloplegics, antimetabolites, biologics, and others. Among these range of therapeutics, corticosteroids is estimated to project a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The corticosteroids are predominantly used as a first treatment option for anterior uveitis, owing to which, the demand is high for corticosteroids across the globe.



Geographically, the global anterior uveitis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to contribute a significant share in the global market. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of key market players, such as AbbVie Inc. and Alimera Sciences, Inc., is driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, the range of products under clinical trial of the market players based in North America is expected to further augment the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to project a considerable growth during the forecast period. This growth is backed by the rising prevalence of eye-related disorder, increasing disposable income, and medical tourism, especially in India, China, Malaysia, and Singapore.



The global anterior uveitis treatment market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the anterior uveitis treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mylan NV, Allergan PLC, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the anterior uveitis treatment market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



