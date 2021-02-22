Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VOC Gas Monitor Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VOC gas monitor market is poised to grow by $50.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on VOC gas monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the increasing awareness of low-cost gas sensor technology among end-users and regulatory compliance increasing the adoption of VOC monitoring equipment.
The study identifies growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry as another prime reason driving VOC gas monitor market growth during the next few years.
The VOC gas monitor market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VOC gas monitor market vendors that include Aeroqual Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Endee Engineers Pvt. Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., KWJ Engineering Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the VOC gas monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
