The VOC gas monitor market is poised to grow by $50.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on VOC gas monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The market is driven by the increasing awareness of low-cost gas sensor technology among end-users and regulatory compliance increasing the adoption of VOC monitoring equipment.



The study identifies growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry as another prime reason driving VOC gas monitor market growth during the next few years.



The VOC gas monitor market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VOC gas monitor market vendors that include Aeroqual Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Endee Engineers Pvt. Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., KWJ Engineering Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the VOC gas monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Aeroqual Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Endee Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Halma Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

KWJ Engineering Inc.

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

