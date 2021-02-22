Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VOC Gas Monitor Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VOC gas monitor market is poised to grow by $50.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on VOC gas monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The market is driven by the increasing awareness of low-cost gas sensor technology among end-users and regulatory compliance increasing the adoption of VOC monitoring equipment.

The study identifies growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry as another prime reason driving VOC gas monitor market growth during the next few years.

The VOC gas monitor market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VOC gas monitor market vendors that include Aeroqual Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Endee Engineers Pvt. Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., KWJ Engineering Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the VOC gas monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Aeroqual Ltd.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Endee Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Halma Plc
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • KWJ Engineering Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

