



SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Österlund, Henri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210222121116_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 955 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 651 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(3): Volume: 689 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(5): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(6): Volume: 207 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(7): Volume: 327 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,747 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(9): Volume: 640 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(10): Volume: 2,550 Unit price: 2.6 EUR

(11): Volume: 22 Unit price: 2.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 212 Unit price: 2.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(12): Volume: 10,800 Volume weighted average price: 2.6228 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com



