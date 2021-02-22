Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned experts, global surgical robotic systems market accounted for USD 5.3 billion in the year 2019 and to reach USD 14.9 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% during 2020-2027, subsequently reflecting a valuation of USD 14.9 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 disease has confined the global economy, restricting revenue generation as well as industry expansion due to disturbance in the entire supply chain. Hence, this research literature aims to answer all the client interrogations through its comprehensive analysis, while parallelly proposing structured contingency plans for industry moguls to withstand the constant changes in supply & demand.

Factors such as escalating demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing prevalence of chronic ailments such as neurological disorders and cancer, and rapid development in the healthcare sector are fueling the growth of the global surgical robotic systems market.

For the uninitiated, a robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgical method which utilizes robotics for executing the procedure. These systems are equipped with a blend of software and accessories and are operated and controlled by surgeons.

The report states that rising adoption of the product across various types of surgeries including orthopedic, cardiac, neurological, and gynecological along with improving cognizance regarding the beneficial attributes such as shorter recovery time, reduced risk of blood loss and infection are stimulating the global surgical robotic systems market outlook.

Additionally, ongoing technological advancements along with increasing utilization of surgical robots among surgeons for enhancing precision and efficacy as well as reducing post-surgical impediments are furthering business development. On the contrary, high costs associated with the technology and increasing occurrence of accidental injuries and deaths caused by broken instruments could restrain the industry expansion in the upcoming years.

Outlining market segmentations

Speaking of component type, the overall industry vertical is categorized into services, accessories, and systems. Elaborating on the application spectrum, the business sphere is fragmented into general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, urology surgery, gynecology surgery, and others.

Regional outlook

According to reliable predictions, North America presently accounts for a majority share in global surgical robotic systems market, primarily due to favorable government initiatives aimed at increasing the implementation of the systems across the region.

On the other hand, Asia-pacific is set to expand substantially, recording the highest CAGR over 2020-2027. Factors such as flourishing healthcare infrastructure in India and China along with growing prevalence of chronic diseases are emerging as lucrative opportunities for the growth of the regional market.

