In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market Report



The global surgical wound closure devices market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during the period 2021-2026.



The wound closure devices market has been adversely affected since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 28 million planned surgeries across the world have been canceled due to the outbreak of the pandemic, which has significantly truncated the growth of wound closure devices. Majority of hospitals worldwide either postponed or canceled their planned elective surgeries during the pandemic, which has severely affected the application of advanced wound closure devices. With developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK suspending elective, specialty, and other surgeries to avoid exposure to the potential infection environment and to prioritize the treatment of COVID-19, the revenue of the global market has nosedived. Further, the utilization of surgical procedures with surgical wound closure devices declined in 2020 as the number of procedures decreased in the short term, hence, delaying new purchases of wound closure devices.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the surgical wound closure devices market during the forecast period:

The shift toward Non-invasive Wound Closure Devices

Introduction of Next Generation Wound Closure Devices

Increase in Non-essential Surgeries

Increasing Popularity of Natural Surgical Sealants

The study considers the present scenario of the surgical wound closure devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Prominent Vendors

3M

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen

Johnson & Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Adhesys Medical

Baxter

BD

BSN Medical

Cardinal Health

Changzhou Haida Medical Equipment

Cohera Medical

CONMED

CryoLife

DermaRite

Farmaceutica International

Frankenman International

Grena

GPC Medical

Intuitive Surgical

Integra LifeSciences

HARTMANN

Meril Life Sciences

Medline

Ocular Therapeutix

ORION SUTURES

Peters Surgical

Purple Surgical

Reach Surgical

Sealantis

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Teleflex

Waston Medical Appliance

Welfare Medical

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size of the surgical wound closure devices market during the period 2020-2026?

2. What impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the growth of the surgical wound closure devices market?

3. Which region is likely to account for the largest share in the wound closure devices market by 2026?

4. What are the key growth strategies adopted by vendors in the surgical wound closure devices market?

5. Who are the key players in the surgical wound closure devices industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Patient Group

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Shifting End-Users Preference Toward The Usage Of Non-Invasive Wound Closure Devices

8.2 Introduction of Next Generation Surgical Wound Closure Devices

8.3 Increased Product Launches



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase In The Number Of Non-Essential Surgeries

9.2 Favorable Patient Demographics & Increased Focus On Surgical Intervention

9.3 Growing Popularity of Natural Surgical Sealants



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Impact of Covid-19 On Surgical Wound Closure Devices

10.2 Complications Associated with Surgical Wound Closure Devices

10.3 Safety Concerns Coupled with Product Recalls



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Surgical Sutures & Needles

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Absorbable Sutures

12.3.4 Non-absorbable Sutures

12.3.5 Surgical Sutures & Needles: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Surgical Stapling Devices

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Powered Surgical Stapling

12.4.4 Manual Surgical Stapling

12.4.5 Surgical Stapling Devices: Geography Segmentation

12.5 Surgical Sealants & Adhesives

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Synthetic Adhesives

12.5.3 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.4 Surgical Sealants & Adhesives: Geography Segmentation

12.6 Surgical Wound Closure Strips

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Surgical Wound Closure Strips: Geography Segmentation



13 Patient Group

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Adults

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Adults: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Pediatrics

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Pediatrics: Geography Segmentation



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation

14.4 Specialty Medical Facilities

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Specialty Medical Facilities: Geography Segmentation

14.5 Other End-Users

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Other End-users: Geography Segmentation



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 North America: Product Segmentation

16.4 North America: Patient Group Segmentation

16.5 North America: End-User Segmentation

16.6 Key Countries

16.6.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

16.6.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Europe: Product Segmentation

17.4 Europe: Patient Group Segmentation

17.5 Europe: End-User Segmentation

17.6 Key Countries

17.6.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

17.6.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

17.6.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast

17.6.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

17.6.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast



18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 APAC: Product Segmentation

18.4 APAC: Patient Group Segmentation

18.5 APAC: End-User Segmentation

18.6 Key Countries

18.6.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.3 India: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.5 Australia: Market Size & Forecast



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Latin America: Product Segmentation

19.4 Latin America: Patient Group Segmentation

19.5 Latin America: End-User Segmentation

19.6 Key Countries

19.6.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast



20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Middle East & Africa: Product Segmentation

20.4 Middle East & Africa: Patient Group Segmentation

20.5 Middle East & Africa: End-User Segmentation

20.6 Key Countries

20.6.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

20.6.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

20.6.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis

21.2.1 3M

21.2.2 Medtronic

21.2.3 B. Braun Melsungen

21.2.4 Johnson & Johnson



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary

25.1 Geography

25.2 Patient Group

25.2.1 North America: Patient Group

25.2.2 Europe: Patient Group

25.2.3 APAC: Patient Group

25.2.4 Latin America: Patient Group

25.2.5 Middle East & Africa: Patient Group

25.3 End-User

25.3.1 North America: End-user

25.3.2 Europe: End-user

25.3.3 APAC: End-user

25.3.4 Latin America: End-User

25.3.5 Middle East & Africa: End-User

25.4 Product

25.4.1 North America: Product

25.4.2 Europe: Product

25.4.3 APAC: Product

25.4.4 Latin America: Product

25.4.5 Middle East & Africa: Product



26 Appendix

26.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8eyfqa

