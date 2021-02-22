Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market Report
The global surgical wound closure devices market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during the period 2021-2026.
The wound closure devices market has been adversely affected since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 28 million planned surgeries across the world have been canceled due to the outbreak of the pandemic, which has significantly truncated the growth of wound closure devices. Majority of hospitals worldwide either postponed or canceled their planned elective surgeries during the pandemic, which has severely affected the application of advanced wound closure devices. With developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK suspending elective, specialty, and other surgeries to avoid exposure to the potential infection environment and to prioritize the treatment of COVID-19, the revenue of the global market has nosedived. Further, the utilization of surgical procedures with surgical wound closure devices declined in 2020 as the number of procedures decreased in the short term, hence, delaying new purchases of wound closure devices.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the surgical wound closure devices market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the surgical wound closure devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the market size of the surgical wound closure devices market during the period 2020-2026?
2. What impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the growth of the surgical wound closure devices market?
3. Which region is likely to account for the largest share in the wound closure devices market by 2026?
4. What are the key growth strategies adopted by vendors in the surgical wound closure devices market?
5. Who are the key players in the surgical wound closure devices industry?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8eyfqa
