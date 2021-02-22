Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Architectural Trends Determining Construction Materials Usage, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to provide a growth outlook and top predictions for 2021 for the global construction materials market. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the construction materials market by material and geographic segmentation.
The consumption of construction materials is dependent on the demand from construction activities across the globe. Construction activities are witnessing a slowdown in the near term because of lockdowns brought in by governments around the world to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The slowdown is expected to impact the construction materials market as well.
Meanwhile, governments, regulatory authorities, and end customers are increasingly wary of the accumulation of construction waste and its recyclability, and the need for environment-friendly and circular solutions. These factors are encouraging construction developers as well as building material suppliers to focus on developing recyclable, sustainable, and energy-efficient alternatives.
Manufacturers are also focusing on developing products without compromising the quality, durability and overall costs of manufacturing the materials. Developers are also focusing on bio-based materials such as cork and bamboo and are increasingly using them for structural and insulation applications for a building.
Additionally, lightweighting is a key Mega Trend that facilitates installation efficiency in the construction industry. This trend is expected to augur the development and adoption of newer materials that are easy to install and transport to the construction site. As a result of this trend, increasing usage of materials such as plastics, wood plastic composites (WPCs), and timber is expected from the construction industry in the future.
Furthermore, developers are seeking opportunities to incorporate automation in the construction industry to mitigate the productivity challenges emanating from shortage of quality labour. This is expected to increase the use of machines, robotics, and modular and offsite construction in the construction industry in the future.
Moreover, the momentum in the work from home (WFH) trend is expected to propel the growth of DIY applications for construction chemicals, adhesives, and sealants. Additionally, WFH is having an impact on the growth of commercial construction in the short term. Hence, larger commercial projects are expected to be repurposed for residential applications.
Finally, architects in certain regions are focusing on integrating multiple rooms of a house into one large room for multipurpose applications, paving the way for open spaces with lower usage of beams, columns, and partition walls in the interiors of the building.
Key Topics Covered:
The Strategic Imperative
Executive Summary, Global Construction Materials Market
Scope and Segmentation, Global Construction Materials Market
Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Global Construction Materials Market
Key Global Construction Materials Revenue Trends, 2021
Key Predictions for 2021
Global Construction Materials Market, Segment Outlook 2021
Regional Predictions 2021
Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Construction Materials Market
Key Conclusions
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ns7vdr
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
