The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on January 22, 2021 approved a request of a shareholder to convert 7,600 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,627,664 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,481,756. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 24,109,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 302,035,036.

The conversions of shares were registered in the Trade Register on February 22, 2021. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on February 23, 2021.





Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration a​s well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 14.1 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 95.4 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.2 percent (December 31, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

