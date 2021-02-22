Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Cheese refers to a dairy product which is produced in a wide range of flavours, textures and forms by coagulating the milk protein casein, usually derived from the milk of cows, buffalo, goat or sheep. Cheese has been valued for ages due to its portability and longer shelf- life. Apart from this, it is a good source of nutrients, such as calcium which is vital for building strong bones and certain high-quality proteins that provide essential building blocks for strong muscles.



In addition to this, it contains other important nutrients like phosphorous, zinc, vitamin A and vitamin B12. As a large variety of cheese is produced in the different parts of the globe, its texture and flavour mainly rely on the origin of the milk, whether it is aged, pasteurized or processed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.



Global Cheese Market Drivers:

Fast food chains represent one of the major consumers of cheese worldwide and due to the increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes across the globe, the fast food industry is growing at a healthy rate. The high growth of the fast food industry is expected to result in an increased consumption of cheese in the near future.

Emerging markets like China and India are anticipated to drive the global cheese market in the coming years. Earlier, the consumption of cheese was largely confined to western countries, however, with the increasing trend of westernisation of food consumption patterns along with growing economy, rise in middle class population and increasing urbanisation, the consumption of cheese in these markets are expected to grow.

The growth of the organised retail sector is positively impacting the global cheese market. Until a few years ago, a number of global players were hesitant to sell their products in developing countries due to the fear of spoilage and lack of infrastructure, storage facilities and appropriate knowledge about the developing market. Nevertheless, with an increase in the number of organised retail stores, many players are investing in the markets like India and China.

With an increase in the marketing initiatives taken by a number of players through various advertising mediums, such as newspaper, television, etc., the product awareness amongst the population in a number of new markets is augmenting.

On a geographical front, Europe enjoys a leading position in the global cheese market due to its high demand in the region. In comparison with fluid milk, cheese is regarded as the second most preferred dairy product in Europe. Other major regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several large and regional manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. In the recent years, the industry has been witnessing innumerable expansions via merging and acquisitions which are taking place amongst regional players across the globe. There prevails a tough competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to enter. Some of the major players operating in the market are:

Lactalis Group

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Foods

SAVENCIA SA

This report provides a deep insight into the global cheese industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cheese industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cheese market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cheese market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cheese market?

What are the key raw material types in the global cheese market?

What are the key product segments in the global cheese market?

What are the major format types in the global cheese market?

What are the key product types in the global cheese market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global cheese market?

What are the price trends of cheese?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cheese industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cheese industry?

What is the structure of the global cheese industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cheese industry?

What are the profit margins in the global cheese industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

How is cheese manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a cheese manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for cheese?

What are the transportation requirements for cheese?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a cheese manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cheese Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Source

5.6 Market Breakup by Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Product

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Breakup by Format

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast

5.12 SWOT Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Strengths

5.12.3 Weaknesses

5.12.4 Opportunities

5.12.5 Threats

5.13 Value Chain Analysis

5.13.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.13.2 Manufacturing

5.13.3 Marketing

5.13.4 Distribution

5.13.5 Exports

5.13.6 End-Use

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14.1 Overview

5.14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.14.4 Degree of Competition

5.14.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.14.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.15 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Cow Milk

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Buffalo Milk

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Goat Milk

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Natural

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Processed

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product

8.1 Mozzarella

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cheddar

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Feta

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Parmesan

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Roquefort

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Specialty Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Online

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Format

10.1 Slices

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Diced/Cubes

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Shredded

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Blocks

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Spreads

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Liquid

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Performance of Key Regions

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players



13 Cheese Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Machinery Pictures

14.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

14.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

14.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.11 Other Capital Investments



15 Loans and Financial Assistance



16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis



17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 Lactalis Group

17.2 Fonterra

17.3 FrieslandCampina

17.4 Dairy Farmers of America

17.5 Arla Foods

17.6 SAVENCIA SA



