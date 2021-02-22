Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby food and infant formula market reached a value of US$ 42.7 Billion in 2020. Baby food refers to a soft mash of fruits, vegetables and cereals, which is prepared for children between the age of four months to two years. On the other hand, infant formula is manufactured and targeted for babies that are under the age of 12 months. It is considered to be an ideal substitute for breast-milk, owing to the presence of essential nutrients that play a vital role in the infants' growth. As babies lack developed muscles and teeth for chewing adequately, baby food and infant formula act as the primary source of nutrients for them. Over the years, parents have shifted to packaged foods owing to the convenience and better nutrition offered by these products.



Parents nowadays are becoming more aware of the impact of right nutrition on the child's overall growth and development. As a result, they are shifting toward baby food and infant formula products that are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates. These products are mostly available in the powdered form, which can be mixed with water or milk. Apart from this, due to the increasing consciousness among consumers, manufacturers are introducing organic, premium and minimally-processed baby food and infant formula variants to increase their sales.



Furthermore, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is also boosting the sales of these products since it enhances the consumers' convenience as compared to the conventional retail formats. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global baby food and infant formula market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby food and infant formula market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby food and infant formula market?

What are the key regions in the market?

Which are the popular product types in the market?

What are the major distribution channels in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What are the import and export trends of the market?

What is the structure of the global baby food and infant formula market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby food and infant formula market?

How are baby food and infant formula manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.9.6 Retailer/Exporter

5.9.7 End-Consumer

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Milk Formula

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dried Baby Food

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Prepared Baby Food

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Other Baby Food

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pharmacies

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Baby Food and Infant Formula Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Abbott Nutrition

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Nestle

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Danone

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Mead Johnson

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.4 Financials

11.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Kraft Heinz

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.4 Financials

11.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis



