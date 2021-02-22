Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market by product type, application and region. The report discusses the key inhibitors to the growth of cell therapy biomanufacturing. The report discusses the role of participants in the supply chain from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will provide a look at the existing and coming technological trends.
In this report, the cell therapy biomanufacturing market is segmented by product type, application and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into source of cells (T-cells, Dendritic cells, tumor cells and stem cells), and type of therapy (autologous cell therapies, allogeneic cell therapies). The market by application is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, bone repair, neurological disorders, skeletal muscle repair, cancer and others. The market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
There are numerous indications that can be cured using cell therapies, and the number of therapeutic uses is expected to increase. Some of the indications under investigation for treatments using cell therapy are cerebral disorders such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, and cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease could be treated using cell therapies with the aim of restoring normal heart function. Moreover, many studies are underway to improve the safety and efficacy in the treatment of different malignancies. Cell therapy could also be used to cure metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus type 1, where there is lack of insulin production in the patient. Researchers are also trying to restore normal liver and kidney function by introducing modified cells of respective origins.
Cell therapy is also a promising technique for the treatment of orthopedic, oncological, neurological and autoimmune diseases. The increase in the potential of cell therapies in the treatment of diseases associated with lungs using stem cell therapies is expected to be a major driver of the market's growth. Another driver is improved understanding of the role of stem cells in inducing development of functional lung cells, from both embryonic stem cells (ESCs) and induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. Stem cell therapies provides further understanding of lung biology and repair after lung injury.
An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in the demand for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and further development of stem cell therapy approaches are driving the market's growth. However, market restraints include the bottlenecks experienced by manufacturers during commercialization of cell therapies and the high costs associated with cell therapies. The rise in the development of allogeneic cell therapy is expected to drive the market's growth. Allogeneic cell therapy involves chemo radiotherapeutic conditioning therapy that is followed by transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells as well as lymphocytes isolated from allogeneic healthy donors for treatment of various chronic diseases. (Allogeneic means from "one person to another," vs. autologous, which means from "one person back to the same person after processing.")
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is used for treatment of a variety of blood cancers and hematologic conditions. This transplantation is the most frequently used cell therapy procedure.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Trends and Challenges
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Chapter 10 Appendix: References
