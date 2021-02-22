Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kegerators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global kegerators market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Also known as beer dispensers and beer dispensing devices, kegerators are refrigerators widely used to store and dispense kegs that contain beer and other carbonated drinks. These refrigerators assist in keeping the contents of kegs fresh and carbonated for an extended period. Besides this, they help retain the taste and quality of different beverages. Consequently, they find applications in commercial spaces, such as bars, hotels and restaurants. Nowadays, kegerators are also gaining popularity for dispensing wine, cold brew coffee and kombucha with modifications.
The significant millennial population, inflating disposable incomes and the escalating demand for low-alcoholic content beverages are driving the sales of craft beer across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the kegerators market. Apart from this, as kegerators consume energy while dispensing and brewing craft beer and other beverages, leading manufacturers are coming up with energy-efficient product variants to expand their existing consumer base. These players are also investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce kegerators with features such as LED lighting, 100% CFC free, reversible door, digital thermostat, frost-free operation, complete tap kit, multiple-tap system and convertible to a refrigerator, which is strengthening the growth of the market.
However, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), consequent lockdowns in various countries and temporary closure of the manufacturing units have negatively influenced the market growth. The market will experience growth once lockdown restrictions are uplifted in these countries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global kegerators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avanti Products (Croda International Inc.), Danby Products, DCS by Fisher and Paykel Appliances, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Krups (Groupe SEB), Living Direct (Ferguson LLC), Nostalgia Products, US Cooler and Versonel.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Kegerators Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Single-Tap Kegerators
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Multi-Tap Kegerators
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Size
7.1 Full Size Kegerators
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mini Size Kegerators
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Residential
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Online
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Offline
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Avanti Products (Croda International Inc.)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Danby Products
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 DCS by Fisher and Paykel Appliances
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Felix Storch Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Haier Group Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Krups (Groupe SEB)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Living Direct (Ferguson LLC)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Nostalgia Products
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 US Cooler
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Versonel
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmvy3q
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: