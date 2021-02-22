Piraeus, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog”) (NYSE: GLOG) today announced that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power Infrastructure team (collectively, “GEPIF”), which is focused on essential, long-term infrastructure investments in the energy and power sector. Under the Merger Agreement, GEPIF will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of GasLog that are not held by certain existing shareholders of GasLog, including Blenheim Holdings Ltd., which is wholly owned by the Livanos family, and a wholly owned affiliate of the Onassis Foundation (collectively, the “Rolling Shareholders”), in exchange for $5.80 in cash per common share (the “Transaction”). The $5.80 per share acquisition price represents a 17% premium to the closing price of GasLog’s common shares on February 19, 2021 and a 22% premium to the volume weighted average share price of GasLog’s common shares over the last 30 days. Immediately following the completion of the Transaction, the Rolling Shareholders will continue to hold approximately 55% of the outstanding common shares of GasLog and GEPIF will hold approximately 45%. Promptly after completion of the Transaction, the common shares of GasLog will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
A special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Board of Directors of GasLog (the “Board”), comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors and advised by its own independent legal and financial advisors, unanimously recommended that the Board approve the Merger Agreement and determined that the Transaction was in the best interests of GasLog and its public shareholders. Acting upon the recommendation of the Special Committee, the members of the Board unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and the Transaction and recommended non-Rolling Shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction.
“This transaction is a transformative next step for GasLog, offering shareholders an immediate and considerable premium for their shares and allowing for access to growth capital currently absent in the public equity markets,” said Peter G. Livanos, Chairman of GasLog. “I am delighted to be partnering with BlackRock’s GEPIF team, an ideal complement to our management team, given our shared values of safety, sustainability and operational excellence. BlackRock’s GEPIF team has a track record of success in supporting energy infrastructure businesses such as ours. I am confident that our employees offshore and on shore, customers and lending relationships will enjoy the many and substantial benefits of this partnership.”
“We are excited to partner with GasLog’s world-class management team to facilitate the company’s strong capabilities in meeting the growing global demand for LNG, particularly in Asia, through its fleet of modern, efficient vessels,” said Mark Florian, Head of BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power Infrastructure team. “As the global shift to more environmentally-friendly energy sources such as natural gas and renewables from coal and other fuels continues, we are pleased to invest in an infrastructure business supported by long-term contracts with leading energy companies and that supports the global energy transition.”
The Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to approval of the Transaction by GasLog shareholders at a special meeting, including by a majority of the shares held by the non-Rolling Shareholders present at the shareholders meeting that will be held in connection with the Transaction, and the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions.
GasLog’s preference shares as well as the common and preference units of GasLog Partners LP are expected to remain outstanding and continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange immediately following the completion of the Transaction.
Evercore is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Appleby (Bermuda) Limited are acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as financial advisor to GasLog. Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel to Blenheim Holdings Ltd.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments, such as the closing of the Transaction, that GasLog expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, particularly in relation to our operations, cash flows, financial position, liquidity and cash available for dividends or distributions, plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate. We caution that these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release, about factors that are beyond our ability to control or predict, and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. Any of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect future results of operations and the ultimate accuracy of the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.
Factors that might cause future results and outcomes to differ include, but are not limited to, the following:
We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Contacts:
GasLog
Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643
Email: ir@gaslogltd.com
BlackRock
Christopher Beattie
Phone: +1 332-205-2680
Email: christopher.beattie@blackrock.com
Venetia Hendy
Phone: +44 7776496563
Email: venetiaceleste.hendy@blackrock.com
About GasLog
GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 18 (16 on the water and two on order) are owned by GasLog, two have been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and to CMBFL, respectively, and leased back by GasLog under long-term bareboat charters and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog’s principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.
About BlackRock Real Assets
In today’s dynamic and complex global investing market, BlackRock Real Assets seeks to help clients access real assets that could help meet their investment goals by providing a distinct range of well defined, outcome orientated strategies, along the investment risk-return spectrum.
BlackRock Real Assets’ dedicated teams of industry and sector specialists deliver global reach, with deep local expertise. They have decades of relevant experience, are deeply embedded in their operating industries by sector and geography and have developed strong partnership networks over time. BlackRock’s culture of risk management, knowledge sharing and investment discipline sets BlackRock Real Assets apart and underpins all that they do. With over 390 professionals in 30 offices managing over US$60 billion in client commitments as of December 31, 2020, BlackRock Real Assets partners with clients to provide solutions tailored to individual portfolio needs such as income, growth, liquid or balanced real assets outcomes.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.
This press release is not an offering of securities for sale in any jurisdiction.
Certain participants in the Transaction will prepare and file with the SEC a Schedule 13E-3 Transaction Statement, which will contain important information on GasLog, BlackRock, GEPIF, the Transaction and related matters, including the terms and conditions of the Transaction. Shareholders of GasLog are urged to carefully read these documents, as they may be amended from time to time, before making any decision with respect to the Transaction. The Schedule 13E-3 and all other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction will be available when filed, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, these documents will be made available, free of charge, to shareholders of GasLog who make a written request to the investor contact above. This announcement is neither a solicitation of a proxy, an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities and it is not a substitute for any filings that may be made with the SEC should the Transaction proceed.
GasLog Ltd.
London, UNITED KINGDOM
GasLog Symbol_Blue_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: