OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestLifeRewarded Innovations (BLRI) is pleased to announce a new partnership with GoodLife Fitness, Canada’s largest fitness company that has been helping Canadians pursue fitness and health for more than four decades. This partnership will allow BestLifeRewarded to extend GoodLife’s online fitness classes to its members, via BLRI’s corporate wellness platforms.



For over 10 years, BestLifeRewarded has been improving the health of the Canadian population through its innovative science-based technology program that supports holistic health, including a significant physical activity focus. While Canadians follow public health protocols to battle COVID-19, BLRI recognizes it can be challenging to find ways to be physically active. This can take a toll on physical and mental health. Digital fitness has become more popular due to COVID-19 and is expected to continue to be part of our fitness programs during and after the pandemic. Working with GoodLife Fitness, BestLifeRewarded can make fitness classes readily accessible to motivate members to prioritize their well-being. The virtual classes will be offered through BLRI’s wellness program to streamline all health activities and create the best conditions for member success in achieving wellness goals.



“GoodLife Fitness has adapted to offer more workshops and fitness classes online as part of our workplace wellness programs. Our priority is to encourage more Canadians to get moving for their physical and mental health,” says Tammy Brazier, senior director Corporate and Business Development at GoodLife Fitness, “We were impressed with BestLifeRewarded Innovations’ health technology platform and admired their intent to make these classes accessible to their members. GoodLife brings all the best aspects of our in-club experience to the digital platform. We look forward to sharing our most popular online group fitness classes with more Canadians through our partnership with BestLifeRewarded.”

Through the uncertainty of the past year there have been many advances in digital health innovation. While BestLifeRewarded has always operated as a virtual wellness program, it looks forward to exploring digital opportunities and partnerships to continue driving sustainable health behaviour change and demonstrating its distinction as the gold standard in wellness programming.

“BestLifeRewarded is always looking for opportunities to further encourage healthy behaviours,” says Cynthia Hastings-James, co-founder of BestLifeRewarded Innovations, “Knowing that most Canadians are spending more time at home and may be struggling to feel motivated, we felt it was an excellent time to offer our members an accessible fitness solution. If we learned anything from the past year, it’s that we cannot take our health for granted. In extending GoodLife Virtual Fitness Classes on our wellness platforms, we hope to encourage motivation and health prioritization during a time that we need it the most.”

About BestLifeRewarded Innovations

BestLifeRewarded is a health behaviour change system. BLRI gives employers or organizational leaders the opportunity to take a proactive role in managing the wellness of their employees by providing resources and programs centered on overall well-being. BestLifeRewarded supports over 12,000 Canadian companies and more than four million Canadians and growing. With over 10 years experience in proven behavioural breakthroughs, BLRI has been recognized globally for its evidence-informed innovation in health behaviour change. For more information on BestLifeRewarded Innovations, please visit www.bestliferewarded.com

About GoodLife Fitness

Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife is the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest overall in the world. With over 10,200 employees, more than 1.1 million members, and over 320 Clubs, GoodLife Fitness is helping to transform the health and fitness of 1 in 29 Canadians every day. The GoodLife group of clubs includes GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less, ÉconoFitness, and Oxygen Yoga & Fitness. www.goodlifefitness.com

Media contacts:

Cynthia Hastings-James

BestLifeRewarded Innovations

905-336-1000

cynthia@bestliferewarded.com

Holly Dunn

GoodLife Fitness

782-640-1646

holly.dunn@goodlifefitness.com