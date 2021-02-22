MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V - VSR) has renewed the appointment of Freeform Communications Inc. to conduct investor relations in Western Canada.



Freeform Communications Inc. is a Vancouver based Investor Relations and Online Marketing Firm. With over ninety years of combined experience, specializing in a full range of investor relations and capital market services, Freeform has represented a wide array of public and private clients along the way and has assisted many in achieving their targeted goals.

Robert Ferguson, President of Freeform Communications states: “We are delighted to be working with Vanstar and their team of professionals. We are impressed with the Company’s fundamentals and with the opportunities that lie within. We look forward to introducing the Company to a wider audience within the investment community and in assisting the Company broaden in it’s shareholder base.”

“Freeform has been a good partner in broadening the company’s visibility in Western Canada. We look forward to continuing our working relationship,” commented Mr. J.C. St-Amour, President and CEO of the Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Freeform Communications Inc. will receive 125,000 stock options that can be exercised on or before February 12, 2022 at a price of $0.84 per share.

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the “Discovery of the Year” award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,306 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

SOURCE :

JC St-Amour.

President and CEO

+1 (647) 296-9871

jc@vanstarmining.com

www.vanstarmining.com