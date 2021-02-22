NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND PROVINCES, EVERY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, CANADA, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.





Saint Helier, JERSEY, 22 February, 2021

CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a pioneer in developing financial products, infrastructure, and services for the digital asset class, today announces the launch of an initial public offering of 3,364,403 shares directed to the public in Sweden and institutional investors in Sweden and abroad in connection with the intended listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Firth North Growth Market in Stockholm (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Due to the Offering, the Company has prepared a prospectus which has today been approved with and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

The Offering in brief

The Offering will consist of a new issue of a maximum of 3,364,403 shares, corresponding to an issue size of approximately SEK 151 million before deduction of transaction costs (provided that the Offering is fully subscribed).

The Offering will be conducted at a fixed price of SEK 44.90 per share, corresponding to a total market value of the Company's shares of approximately SEK 2,837 million prior to the Offering.

The subscription period commences on 23 February 2021, and ends on 2 March 2021.

Subscription commitments of approximately SEK 125 million, corresponding to approximately 83% of the Offering have been made by members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of the Company, existing shareholders, and external investors.

The Offering is directed to the public in Sweden and institutional investors in Sweden and abroad.

For complete information on the Offering, potential investors are referred to the prospectus available on the Company's website (www.coinshares.com). The Swedish language version of the prospectus has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA" ). The prospectus, including an English language version, will also be available on Mangold Fondkommission's website (www.mangold.se) as well as the SFSA's website (www.fi.se).

Subscription forms regarding the Offering will be made available on the Company's and Mangold's websites on 23 February 2021 when the subscription period commences.

The first day of trading is expected to be 11 March 2021 and the ticker for the Company's shares will be "COIN".

Nasdaq Stockholm AB granted conditional approval on 19 February 2021 for admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market provided that the Company meets the conditions in Nasdaq First North's rulebook (including as to distribution requirements of the Company's shares) by no later than the first day of trading.

Background to the Offering

In 2013, the founders of the Company identified certain characteristics within the digital assets market that were comparable to that of the nascent commodity markets of the 1990s. The digital asset market was volatile, illiquid, and lacked formal structure and professional participation. While interest in the space was growing, the lack of understanding from investors in how to purchase, store and trade digital assets was - and to some extent still is - preventing professional investors and firms from entering the market.

The activities of the Group are therefore focused solely on the digital asset sector and comprise building financial products, services, and innovative infrastructure for the digital asset class. These activities, and therefore the financial performance of the Group, are driven by CoinShares' two core business units, CoinShares Passive, which issues exchange traded products offering exposure to a range of digital assets, and CoinShares Capital Markets, which is focused on trading activities.

In addition, the CoinShares Group explores a wide range of additional opportunities within the growing digital asset space. The management team of the Group is committed to further expanding the products and services CoinShares offers, while simultaneously overseeing the continued growth of its core business units. As active participants within the digital asset sector, the Company also produces a wide range of research, providing clients and the broader market with analysis on this rapidly evolving industry.

The CoinShares Group brings together a wide range of financial products and services into a single brand.

The Board of Directors believes that the Offering and listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will, among other things:

Increase the Company's balance sheet to support the execution of its strategic initiatives;

Provide the Company's shareholders and counterparties with greater transparency over the Company's financial position;

Increase the level of regulatory scrutiny on the Company, allowing it to demonstrate its strong corporate governance to external parties;

Elevate brand recognition; and

Provide liquidity for the Company's Shareholders.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

"In recent years, CoinShares has enjoyed consistent growth as digital assets have gained broader acceptance among a range of investors, including financial institutions and corporations. With assets under management for the Group reaching a high of US$4.56 billion as at 19 February 2021 and trading volumes growing, CoinShares has proven its place as one of the world's leading digital asset investment firms.

This listing provides CoinShares with an opportunity to offer an even greater degree of visibility around its operations and to increase its credibility, trust, and transparency in the nascent digital assets sector. The CoinShares team and I believe this listing will help accelerate our growth, including the expansion of our product offerings, the size of our client base and the strength of our brand.

I am grateful to the dedication of my colleagues who shared our vision and joined us to build this fantastic company and of course to Nasdaq Stockholm who have been our trusted partner since 2015 in respect of our exchange traded products and now, today, our listing."

Prospectus and application forms

A prospectus (EU Growth Prospectus in accordance with Article 15 in the Regulation (EU) of the European Parliament and of the Council) 2017/1129, in Swedish, containing complete terms and conditions of the Offering is available on the Company's website (www.coinshares.com) and will be available on Mangold Fondkommission's website (www.mangold.se). The prospectus will also be made available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority´s website (www.fi.se). An English translation has also been made available.

Application forms will be made available on the Company’s and Mangold Fondkommission AB's website when the subscription period has commenced. Applications can also be made through Nordnet's website (www.nordnet.se) and Avanza's website (www.avanza.se).

Preliminary timetable

Application period: 23 February 2021 - 2 March 2021

Settlement date: 9 March 2021

First day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market: 11 March 2021

CoinShares in brief

The CoinShares team is focused on expanding access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as a trusted partner for its clients. Since 2013, CoinShares has offered digital asset exposure and undertaken digital asset trading activities. Over the course of the past eight years, the Company has grown to become Europe's largest digital asset investment firm1 (with assets under management of $4.56 billion as at 19 February 2021), launched a range of products and funds referencing digital assets, and provided exposure to digital assets to a global investor base.

With offices in Jersey, Stockholm, London, and New York, CoinShares now seeks to further establish its position in the digital asset industry by means of a listing on Nasdaq First North.





Advisors

Mangold Fondkommission AB is acting as financial advisor and sole bookrunner in the Offering. Baker McKenzie is acting as legal advisor to CoinShares.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se





