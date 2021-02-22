ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirits industry veteran Tony Kavanagh has joined MGP as a London-based Export Sales Manager. In his nearly 30 years in the spirits industry, Kavanagh has launched brands across Europe for some of the world’s largest spirits and wine companies.



“With his significant experience in European markets, Tony provides important depth to our international sales efforts,” said MGP Vice President of Alcohol Sales and Marketing David Dykstra. “He is intimately familiar with every facet of the market, from consumer tastes to regulatory requirements, and will be an invaluable resource to our collaborative distilling customers.”

Kavanagh has held senior global positions with Beam Suntory, where he was responsible for international bulk spirits sales; as well as Hiram Walker Inc., Allied Domecq plc and Cooley Distillery plc. More recently, he headed the commercial division of Cooley Distillery, Ireland’s most awarded and recognized independent whiskey company.

While based in Prague, Kavanagh opened new businesses in Central and Eastern Europe for Hiram Walker Inc., and then Allied Domecq plc. This included the successful launch of global brands Ballantine’s, Laphroaig, Teachers, Maker’s Mark, Tullamore Dew, Canadian Club, Kahlua, Courvoisier, and Beefeater and Plymouth.

At Beam Suntory, he successfully built a new bulk sales business for the international division, covering rum as well as Irish, Canadian and Scotch whiskeys.

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com .

