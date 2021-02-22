Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laxatives Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laxatives market is rising at a significant pace, projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% during the estimated period from 2020 to 2028, starting from US$ 5,462.9 Mn in 2019.



Constipation is one of the most common conditions diagnosed in clinical practice, with up to one-fifth of the general population suffering from chronic constipation. Certain studies have reported 24% to 50% prevalence in older adults. It is also observed that between 10% and 18% of geriatrics in community dwellings and 74% of residents in nursing homes regularly use laxatives. Constipation can have a significant impact on the everyday functions and the quality of life of patients. Severe cases of constipation may also lead to coronary episodes, cerebral ischemia, and syncope. In order to mitigate the complications arising from uncontrolled or un-managed constipation, several types of laxatives are frequently prescribed to such patients, particularly to those belonging to the higher age group.



Constipation can be treated with home remedies such as adding fiber to the diet, regular exercise, and increasing the intake of fluids. Home remedies are effective in the treatment of mild cases of constipation. However, laxatives are the drugs that are utilized to treat severe as well as mild cases of constipation. These laxatives have different mechanisms to cure constipation and have distinct variations from one drug to another. Drug classes including psyllium and methylcellulose act by increasing the bulk in the stool, creating an outcome that causes the movement of intestines. Hence, these drug classes are also known as bulk-forming laxatives. Furthermore, a few drugs work by cumulating the volume of water in the stool, creating the stool laxer and easier to pass. Drug compounds such as senna and bisacodyl are known as stimulant laxatives. Stimulant laxatives work by inducing a bowel movement by acting to speed up colonic muscle movement.



In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more number of people staying at home. Hence, a sedentary lifestyle has resulted in the development of chronic constipation. In addition, increasing demand for junk food drastically alters the bowel peristaltic activity causing hardening of stool, thereby the laxatives market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Regional Analysis:



In 2019, North America dominated the regional laxatives market, due to the strong existence of all the major Rx and OTC laxative drugs, higher consciousness about constipation and its rapid treatment are the main factors contributing to the prominent position of not only laxatives but the overall digestive remedies drugs market in North America. The presence of major market players such as Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc. and others fur further support the positive market growth in the region.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric pool with altered bowel peristaltic activity. Furthermore, the constant rise in sedentary lifestyle and growing inclination for the consumption of fast food will further fortify the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



This report is a comprehensive research study of the global laxatives market that elaborates the major trends in the market based on quantitative and qualitative research. This report provides a detailed description of the global laxatives market segmenting market by drug types and geography. This report aids the market stakeholders to make improved decisions and strategies in the laxatives market.



Historical & Forecast Period:



This study report represents analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 to be the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The current report also comprehends qualitative and qualitative market valuation factors such as key market drivers, market trends, restraints, and opportunities that give a better market understanding of the overall laxatives market. Additionally, the global report also comprises a graphical representation of the competitive landscape based on their market initiatives and strategies, product portfolio, and business strengths.



