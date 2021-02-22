PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services , today announced that Gary Davis has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will lead all marketing and communications for the company and is a member of the executive leadership team.



Davis brings over 20 years of executive marketing experience and proven track record of driving profitable growth. His extensive experience spans both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing for technology companies. Prior to joining INTRUSION, he spent over 10 years at Intel Corporation and McAfee, LLC where he served as vice president of marketing and chief security evangelist. During his tenure he led global teams to create high impact strategies and programs that regularly delivered double digit growth and dramatically grew the customer base. His success is attributed to spearheading several initiatives to substantially grow market share; the creation of a thought leadership platform that regularly resulted in a dominate share of voice; and the overhaul of the messaging platform that drove a significant increase in customer engagement.

“INTRUSION is in a position to grow rapidly and take significant market share,” said Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “With Gary’s extensive experience in both cybersecurity and marketing for high technology companies we expect to accelerate our growth and expand abroad.”

“I am genuinely excited about joining INTRUSION at this stage in the company’s development,” said Davis. “I look forward to working with the team to grow the business and position it as a long-term leader in the cybersecurity space.”

INTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com or follow INTRUSION on Twitter and LinkedIn .

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our Shield products, our anticipated growth, management additions, or other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, the risk that the Company does not benefit as anticipated from these changes in our executive team. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

