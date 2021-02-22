Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Balance Rehabilitation Systems Market will grow with a CAGR value of 5.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. Rising incidence of vertigo cerebral palsy, increasing healthcare expenditure on advanced treatment equipment, high risk of infection across both developed and developing regions, and high prevalence of geriatric population will help drive the global balance rehabilitation systems market.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Balance Rehabilitation Systems Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-balance-rehabilitation-systems-market-2741
By Patient Type (Adult and Pediatric), By Technology (Computer Assisted Systems, Manual Systems, and Robotic Systems), By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Assisted Living Facilities, Health, and Fitness Clubs & Recreation Centers and Rehabilitation Centers), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-balance-rehabilitation-systems-market-2741
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: Global Market Estimates
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238
Global Market Estimates
Mumbai, INDIA
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238
GME_18x18.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: