Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Balance Rehabilitation Systems Market will grow with a CAGR value of 5.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. Rising incidence of vertigo cerebral palsy, increasing healthcare expenditure on advanced treatment equipment, high risk of infection across both developed and developing regions, and high prevalence of geriatric population will help drive the global balance rehabilitation systems market.



Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Balance Rehabilitation Systems Market - Forecast to 2026"

By Patient Type (Adult and Pediatric), By Technology (Computer Assisted Systems, Manual Systems, and Robotic Systems), By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Assisted Living Facilities, Health, and Fitness Clubs & Recreation Centers and Rehabilitation Centers), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

The adult patient segment will be the largest in the market in terms of revenue generation or market value and the pediatric patient segment will be growing the fastest

The manual systems will be the largest market in terms of market value

The 2nd largest segment of this market will be the hospital & specialty clinics based on end-user analysis

Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Vestibular Research & Development, LLC., BO&BO, Easytech, Euleria, Framiral, Intelligent Motion, LPG Systems, Man&Tel, Medica, Medizintechnik, MediTouch, Mettler Electronics, Motek Medical, Prodromus, Reafit, Sensing Future Technologies, Tyromotion, Vertigo, Woodway and Zebris Medical among others are the top players in the balance rehabilitation systems market.

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Adult

Pediatric

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Computer Assisted Systems

Manual Systems

Robotic Systems

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Assisted Living Facilities

Health and Fitness Clubs & Recreation Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

