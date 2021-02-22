Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers strategic insights into the global healthcare IT systems interoperability market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on end users and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities. In addition, the report covers a section providing analysis on the adoption of healthcare IT systems interoperability platforms in various healthcare settings including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and long-term care centers, among others.



Healthcare IT systems interoperability enables various healthcare systems to communicate with each other and provides a holistic view of the entire information generated within a healthcare facility. With the advent of technological advancements in the healthcare IT sector, large volumes of data is being generated through the usage of various medical systems and devices at healthcare facilities. In order to reduce healthcare costs along with gaining actionable insights, it has become imperative for healthcare organizations to connect and integrate various healthcare IT systems deployed within the organization. Healthcare IT systems interoperability platforms have enabled healthcare providers to seamlessly collate and analyze the data generated at various data points. Healthcare facilities can further make use of this integration to enhance clinical workflow and reduce redundancies.



Healthcare IT systems interoperability has gained immense popularity in the recent years. Rising healthcare costs and increasing need to provide effective healthcare services have led to the growing demand for healthcare IT systems interoperability. The integration of various systems enables healthcare organizations to reduce number of repeated tests and making it easier for medical staff to access patient medical data. Furthermore, with interoperability between various healthcare systems, medical professionals can easily and securely share medical information for expert consulting and referrals. Thereby, interoperability ensures continuity of care irrespective of geographical location or healthcare service provider. Furthermore, interoperability enables governments and healthcare organizations to deploy population health management which can work towards prevention and early detection of diseases.



One of the major factors driving the growth in the healthcare IT systems interoperability market is the need for effective use of healthcare IT systems in the U.S. With numerous incentives from the government towards effective use of medical data, hospitals in the U.S. have been keen on achieving overall interoperability within healthcare facilities. Interoperability is also expected to play a crucial role in the European Union's vision to build its universal healthcare record to ensure continuity in care throughout the continent. Countries in the Asia Pacific embracing healthcare IT systems interoperability include New Zealand, Singapore, and China, among others. Thereby, the overall healthcare IT systems interoperability market is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of healthcare IT systems interoperability, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Corepoint Health, LLC., Orion Healthcare Limited, InterSystems Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., Summit Healthcare Services, Inc., Mulesoft, Inc., and IBM Corporation.



