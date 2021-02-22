TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the nomination of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) flagship product, Synopsis, as a finalist for Go:Tech’s Best Use of Mobile Technology Award.



As the UK’s leading Tech award for the UK’s Tech Pioneers and Innovators, the Go:Tech Awards celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs leading the way in technology and innovation across the UK. Go:Tech’s close collaboration with the UK’s leading business incubators, universities and technology associations makes the Go:Tech Awards a must-attend event for professionals, investors and entrepreneurs operating in the innovation space. From the CleanTech pioneers and tech start-ups, to the advanced engineering giants – the awards have been carefully structured to showcase businesses of all sizes across sectors.

Synopsis Home has been named a finalist in the ‘Best Use of Mobile Technology Award’ category, following its deployment in the NHS including Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. Since its launch in March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Synopsis Home has been supporting hospitals complete the pre-operative assessment processes outside the hospital, enabling patients to complete their pre-operative health questionnaire remotely – from the comfort and safety of their home.

The award-winning Synopsis Platform allows hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment – from initial questionnaire through to post-operative outcomes digitally, removing paper trail, increasing data security, and delivering significant organisational benefits – including very clear economic benefits.

As a result of implementations of Synopsis solutions, fewer patients are required to attend hospital for a pre-operative assessment, improving patient throughput, while freeing up staff resources and clinical time. Staff are thereby able to spend more clinical time with high-risk patients, improving the efficiency of care delivery and resource utilization. Providing the opportunity to better educate patients on pre- and post-surgery care, Synopsis contributes to reductions in post-surgery re-admissions, promoting improved patient convenience and accessibility to care.

NHS Trusts currently using the Synopsis Platform include some of the UK’s largest and prestigious, namely King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust, North Bristol NHS Trust, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

When asked to speak on outcomes at Worchestershire Acute Hospital NHS Trust, Rachel Foley, Senior Sister Pre-Operative Assessment Countywide, WRH Theatre Admission Unit at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are seeing an increasing trend of patients choosing to use Synopsis Home to complete their pre-operative questionnaire from home (currently 64%). The majority of pre-op assessments are now requested within just two weeks of surgery, and Synopsis Home is proving vital in supporting us safely complete the assessments within this timeframe. The ability to digitally triage patients has also eliminated the need for some patients to attend hospital for their pre-op assessment. Patients who do attend hospital complete the questionnaire on an iPad, resulting in less staff time required to complete the assessment.”

“Nomination for Go:Tech’s Best Use of Tech Award provides further validation of the Synopsis product’s success and value,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We’re seeing steady deal flow from clients in the UK marketplace and beyond, as we continue to improve patient throughput and resource utilization across Health Systems. We look forward to continued ratification and market validation of our product’s utility and tech leadership, as we progress our tech leadership in the space.”

As an Intouch with Health company, in 2020, when Intouch with Health was acquired VitalHub Corp, Synopsis joined the UK group of VitalHub companies, alongside Intouch with Health, Transforming Systems and MCAP.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

