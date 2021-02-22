Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the heavy machinery industry "Growing Interest in AI Enabled Construction Equipment"



The COVID-19 global pandemic made 2020 a challenging year for the heavy machinery industry which saw significant production declines compared to 2019. Demand is expected to return to normal in 2021 as a result of government commitments to invest in infrastructure. Due to labor shortages caused by an aging workforce and compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, there has been increased interest in autonomous construction technology. One area that is predicted to see growth in 2021 is artificial intelligence guidance systems. These may be built into new construction machinery or retrofitted to existing machinery, allowing machines to work without a human operator.



Another trend that is expected in 2021 is a shift from buying to leasing heavy equipment with more construction companies looking to avoid the costs associated with maintaining and storing machinery as well as depreciation when equipment needs to be replaced. There is also expected to be an increasing focus on construction equipment as a service. This creates opportunities for original equipment manufacturers to offer remote monitoring services to enable customers to gain valuable insight into their equipment performance. Several manufacturers have already launched subscription models and it is expected that more will follow suit in 2021.



The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on heavy machinery industry such as:



Construction Equipment and Heavy Equipment Market - Segment Forecasts 2018 to 2026

Excavator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Construction Equipment Rental Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zuyly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900