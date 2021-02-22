Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a ghee manufacturing plant. According to the report, the global ghee market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2020. Population growth, health benefits, increasing disposable incomes and penetration in newer markets currently represent some of the key factors driving the demand of this product. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of ghee during 2015-2020 and forecasts till 2026. Other important market engineering aspects such as the market breakup by region, competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ghee market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
The report also provides a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating a ghee manufacturing plant. This includes the manufacturing process, machinery requirements, land requirements, labour requirements, packaging requirements, transportation requirements, power requirements, incomes, expenditures, profit margins, NPV, IRR, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has also presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyse the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements.
The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the ghee industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the ghee industry in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ghee Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Source
5.6 Market Breakup by End User
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.2 Manufacturing
5.11.3 Marketing
5.11.4 Distribution
5.11.5 Exports
5.11.6 End-Use
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.13 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Cow
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Buffalo
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mixed
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Retail
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Institutional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Speciality Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
10 Ghee Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Machinery Pictures
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hpgoz
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: