SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action that would benefit purchasers of securities of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and/or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow") securities during the period from November 17, 2014, through August 8, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, that the following class has been certified in the above-captioned action (the “Action”): All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities (Class A common stock , CUSIP #98954M101; Class C capital stock, CUSIP #98954M200; 2% convertible senior notes due 2021, CUSIP #98954MAA9; and 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2020, CUSIP #897888AB9) between November 17, 2014 and August 8, 2017, both dates inclusive, excluding Defendants, the officers and directors of the Company, at all relevant times, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the “Notice”) can be downloaded from www.strategicclaims.net/Zillow or by contacting the Notice Administrator: Zillow Group, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 North Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; Tel: 866-274-4004; Fax: (610) 565-7985; Email: info@strategicclaims.net.

If you did not receive this Summary Notice by email or by mail, and you are and decide to remain a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Notice Administrator so that if any further notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them. Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel: Laurence Rosen, Esq. or Jonathan Stern, Esq., THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A., 275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor, New York, New York, 10016. If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Zillow securities. You will automatically be included in the Class unless you exclude yourself from the Class. If you do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must exclude yourself from the Class. If you do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than April 14, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court’s discretion whether to allow a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class if there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

Further information may be obtained by directing your inquiry in writing to the Notice Administrator. Please do not call the Court with questions.

Dated: January 14, 2021 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

For the Western District of Washington