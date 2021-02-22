New Castle, DE, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jars Céramistes launches three new hues with multi layers of color in its Tourron collection, showcasing the Company’s expertise in the art of glazing. The new colors: Eucalyptus, Pollen and Blue Linen burst like sunshine from the center of the plates and bowls blending glazes to create both pattern and color. The cream and black exteriors offer contrast to each piece creating a pallet that is easy to mix and match with all heirloom or family-favorite tableware or accessories.

The new colors feel like a spa vacation. Eucalyptus is green with undertones of grey and blue and is both rejuvenating and serene. Pollen spreads harmony and a soft canvas to complement just about any color combination and blue linen delivers depth and dimension.

Tourron, like all Jars collections are handcrafted in France. The dinnerware graces the tables of Michelin Star restaurants around the world, yet it is meant to be used daily in the home. It was specifically designed to be dishwasher and microwave safe.

The new colors are available in a dinner plate, dessert plate, large bowl, soup plate, pasta bowl cereal bowl, fruit cup, pitcher and oil cruet. Prices range from $38 to $86 depending upon the shape. This handmade stoneware is fired at around 2340 F. At this firing temperature, stoneware gets its very unique properties giving it the name “noble ceramic”.

Jars’ history spans more than 150 years. Founded by Pierre Jars, the traditional crafts of potters’ skills and trade secrets were passed down throughout the generations. Jars’ success resonated in Paris when he was awarded the Grand Prize at the Exposition Universelle and again in 2010 when Jars Céramistes earned EPV status (Entreprise Francaise du Patrimoine Vivant), the French Companies Living Heritage award. Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two-and- three-star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service.

Susan Jardina Jars USA 917-825-0466 susan@jardinacommunications.com