Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb 21, 2021 – Qylur Intelligent Systems Inc. ("Qylur"), through its subsidiary Qylur Gulf, today announced it is unveiling its Smart City C4I security solution, which integrates its groundbreaking Q end-to-end entry screening platform, at the IDEX 2021 Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.



Based in Silicon Valley, California, Qylur is set to transform the future of security using advanced technology. It was the first to use fused sensor technology and AI-based automated detection for customized screening in its Q entry security intelligent system, and is now the first to provide an all-encompassing Smart City C4I entry security solution. The company has continued to prove its innovation leadership in building solutions that combine networks of smart machines, cognitive AI, adaptive machine learning, and a human-oriented design for private, pleasant and efficient experiences.

Gulf region and other Middle East countries are advancing ambitious national visions for massive infrastructure, technology development and tourism projects, looking decades ahead. The company believes that homeland security protection has played and will keep playing a major role in the new projects. The patented Qylur Q is the next-generation active, automated and connected security technology that perfectly matches these future projects in sophistication and scale.

“We are very excited to bring Qylur’s advanced security solution to the Gulf region,” said Mr. Adel Salama, Qylur Gulf VP of Business and Operations. “There is a huge market opportunity for venue security and entry operations in the projects currently being drawn up, and the market is ripe for advanced AI-based security technology to take its place alongside all other innovations. With this announcement, projects can be planned to include a best-in-class, future-proven security solution in line with the region’s 2030 visions.”

Qylur’s debut in the Middle East follows its track record at top-tier venues across the globe as part of the Q’s technology introduction. The company deployed the Q at global mega events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Major sports stadiums, amusement parks and museums in the US and Europe have also used the Q to create a respectful, enjoyable and streamlined entry experiences for incoming guests while performing state-of-the-art, non-invasive entry item screening.

About Qylur Intelligent Systems

Qylur Intelligent Systems, led by founder and CEO Dr. Lisa Dolev, is a Silicon Valley company that uses AI-based automated intelligent machines to disrupt and transform the entry security market. Qylur Gulf is Qylur’s subsidiary in the Middle East dedicated to the unique security and cultural needs of the region. Qylur Gulf offers the most advanced intelligent technology for dramatically better operations, security and guest experience at the entry points to the region’s large venues. For more information, visit www.qylurgulf.com and www.qylur.com.

