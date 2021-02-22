KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced the appointment of Viorel Toadere as the company’s regional manager for Eastern Europe. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding Alliance Memory’s sales coverage in Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.



Mr. Toadere brings over 25 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing industry to Alliance Memory, specializing in semiconductors. He comes to the company from Future Electronics, where for 13 years he served as country manager for Romania — building the sales team in the country and driving revenue growth. Previously, he served as department manager at Vitacom Electronics and commercial manager at Telezimex SA. Mr. Toadere holds an engineering degree from Universitatea Tehnică din Cluj-Napoca and a management diploma from The Open University.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Viorel to the Alliance Memory team,” said Sue Macedo, managing director, EMEA, at Alliance Memory. “With his wealth of experience in the electronics manufacturing industry, background in management, and deep understanding of the Eastern European market, he will play an instrumental role in increasing our customer base in the region.”

“It’s an exciting time to join Alliance Memory, which has experienced significant growth in both its market share and product portfolio over the past few years,” said Mr. Toadere. “The company is poised to continue this trend in 2021 and beyond through new products, categories, and industry partnerships. I look forward to contributing to this success by expanding Alliance Memory’s presence in the Eastern European market.”

Mr. Toadere is based in Cluj, Romania, and reports to Sue Macedo. He can be reached at Viorel@alliancememory.com.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

