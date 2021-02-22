New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Burritos Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251391/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on burritos market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of Latin American cuisines and changing lifestyles and rise in demand for healthy convenient food. In addition, growing popularity of Latin American cuisines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The burritos market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The burritos market is segmented as below:

- By End-user

- Foodservice sector

- Retail sector

- By Geography

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- South America

- MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of burrito chains as one of the prime reasons driving the burritos market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on burritos market covers the following areas:

- Burritos market sizing

- Burritos market forecast

- Burritos market industry analysis





