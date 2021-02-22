WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners (“Comvest”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of D&S Community Services (“D&S”), a leading provider of residential and community-based services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (“I/DD”), to The MENTOR Network (“MENTOR”) a premier provider of home and community-based health care and support services.



The combined company will offer a comprehensive array of supports and services nationwide to the I/DD population with a fully built-out infrastructure across multiple care settings, enabling delivery of high-quality services to clients and families.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, D&S leverages its quality and compliance management expertise to enhance care and optimize outcomes for individuals with I/DD. Since partnering with Comvest in December 2015, D&S has scaled by increasing local market share, expanding into new territories, launching new services and initiatives, and acquiring smaller providers. Today, D&S provides services to over 3,400 consumers across four states.

“We admire the D&S team’s dedication to providing high-quality care and innovative solutions for consumers,” said Lee Bryan, Senior Partner at Comvest. “We are thrilled to have had such a collaborative and synergistic partnership with CEO Mickey Atkins and the rest of the D&S senior team.”

“Comvest served as true partners as we developed new capabilities and expanded our service offerings, and we are grateful for the support they provided,” said CEO Mickey Atkins. “We look forward to our future with MENTOR, which we are confident will support our mission to provide high quality care to I/DD consumers.”

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal advisor to D&S in connection with the transaction.

About D&S Community Services:

D&S Community Services is a provider of residential and community-based services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, D&S provides a full array of services specifically designed to meet the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and New Jersey. The Company’s residential and community-based services include supported group home living, intermediate care facilities, foster care, in-home support, day habilitation programs, and specialty therapy and nursing services.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest Partners has invested over $5.8 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has $4.7 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website.

