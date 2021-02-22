Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Octopus Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the octopus market and it is poised to grow by $318.07 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report on octopus market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high nutritional value of octopus meat and expanding Japanese and Korean population bases across the world.



The octopus market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing demand for exotic meat as one of the prime reasons driving the octopus market growth during the next few years.



The report on octopus market covers the following areas:

Octopus market sizing

Octopus market forecast

Octopus market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading octopus market vendors that include Brindisa Spanish Foods, Charleston Crab House, CMU and Associates, Culinary Collective, Frigorificos de Camarinas, Galveston Shrimp Co., Joe Pattis Seafood Co., Pescanova Hellas, Robert Wholey and Co., and Thai Union Group PCL. Also, the octopus market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Processed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fresh - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brindisa Spanish Foods

Charleston Crab House

CMU and Associates

Culinary Collective

Frigorificos de Camarinas

Galveston Shrimp Co.

Joe Pattis Seafood Co.

Pescanova Hellas

Robert Wholey and Co.

Thai Union Group PCL

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

