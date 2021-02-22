New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycle Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256482/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bicycle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of bicycle sports events and government initiatives to promote cycling. In addition, increasing number of bicycle sports events is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bicycle market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The bicycle market is segmented as below:

- By Product

- On-road and track bicycles

- Off-road bicycles

- X-road and hybrid bicycles

- By End-user

- Adults

- Children

- By Distribution Channel

- Offline

- Online

- By Geographic

- APAC

- Europe

- North America

- South America

- MEA



This study identifies the health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bicycle market covers the following areas:

- Bicycle market sizing

- Bicycle market forecast

- Bicycle market industry analysis





