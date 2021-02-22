Large numbers of companies reporting a hit to productivity and morale due to work from home

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian businesses were asked whether or not their organization required employees to work from home at any time during 2020, and if so, the impact that it had on productivity, morale and motivation.



Among those organizations that required employees to work from home (68% of all and 93% of large organizations), more than half saw a negative impact in moral and motivation (more than double the number seeing benefits). Large numbers of employers also saw a negative impact on productivity.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 700 Canadian managers and executives at the end of 2020. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is fully random and representative of all Canadian businesses.

