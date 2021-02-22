Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Filtering Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Web Filtering Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing penetration of the Internet has enhanced data breaches, eventually making it easier to reach business servers, consequently boosting the adoption of web filtering. Favorable government rules and regulations and the escalating need for the business to thoroughly control the network bandwidth consumption have stoked the growth of the web filtering market.
IT sector had accelerated growth in the subsequent years, and it requires reliable security service to defend its data from a security breach. For instance, according to CompTIA, the sector grew by 104% between 2018 and 2023. This is giving rise to the growth of the web filtering market, which is created especially to restrict unwanted information. Technical innovators had made efforts to design solutions such as firewalls, anti-viruses, and intrusion prevention systems to serve the web content filtering functions.
Growing concerns about security threats are the principal factor driving the growth of the market. According to Symantec Corporation, in the year 2018, 953 thousand web attacks were blocked daily, up from 611 thousand daily blocked attacks in the previous year. Towards the end of 2018, the number of web attacks blocked each day was more than the number at the beginning of the year. As per NortonLifeLock Inc, over 90% of global online users had at least one significant concern about data privacy as of 2019.
The market is dominating revenue due to favorable government regulations, which support the adoption of web content filtering solutions and innovative technology. For instance, according to the US Congressional Budget Office, for FY 2021, the U.S. government proposed an 18.78 billion U.S. dollar budget for cybersecurity, representing a decrease from the previous fiscal year. These federal resources for cybersecurity are set to support a broad-based cybersecurity strategy for securing the government.
Yet, the web filtering market faces significant hurdles as it includes high cost during installation as well as maintenance, business issues, violation of rights, and inadequate educational resources. The increasing concerns regarding IT Security in companies and decreasing the ill-usage of the internet have led to an addition in this sector's growth opportunities as these serve to be significant aspects that spur the growth of the market.
Key Market Trends
BFSI to Drive the Market Growth
North America Dominates the Market
Competitive Landscape
The Web Filtering Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. The market is highly cost-intensive and requires a substantial initial investment for installation and implementation operations. The industry is presumed to witness several mergers and acquisitions, with companies taking active measures to gain market share and enhance their product portfolio. Some of the major players of the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., McAfee, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Trend Micro Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Zscaler, and Trustwave Holdings, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Strict Government Regulations and the Need for Compliance
5.1.2 Growing BYOD Trend
5.1.3 Growing Online Malware and the Increasing Refinement Levels of Web Attacks
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Absence of Technical Capabilities and Skills in Handling Complex and Changing Environments
5.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Component
6.1.1 Solution
6.1.2 Services
6.2 By Deployment Mode
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-premises
6.3 By Filtering Type (Qualitative Study)
6.3.1 DNS Filtering
6.3.2 Keyword Filtering
6.3.3 URL Filtering
6.3.4 Other Filtering Types
6.4 By Industry Vertical
6.4.1 BFSI
6.4.2 IT & Telecom
6.4.3 Government
6.4.4 Education
6.4.5 Other Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail)
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles*
7.1.1 Broadcom Corporation
7.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
7.1.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
7.1.4 McAfee, Inc.
7.1.5 Fortinet, Inc.
7.1.6 Trend Micro Inc.
7.1.7 Barracuda Networks, Inc.
7.1.9 Forcepoint Inc.
7.1.10 AO Kaspersky Lab
7.1.11 Trustwave Holdings, Inc
7.1.12 Sophos Group Plc
7.1.13 Zscaler, Inc.
7.1.15 Webroot Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
