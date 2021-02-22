New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global VOC Gas Monitor Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691282/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on VOC gas monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of low-cost gas sensor technology among end-users and regulatory compliances increasing the adoption of VOC monitoring equipment. In addition, increasing awareness of low-cost gas sensor technology among end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The VOC gas monitor market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The VOC gas monitor market is segmented as below:

- By End-user

- Paints and coatings

- Chemical

- Petroleum

- Pharmaceuticals

- Others

- By Geography

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- South America

- MEA



This study identifies growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry as one of the prime reasons driving the VOC gas monitor market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on VOC gas monitor market covers the following areas:

- VOC gas monitor market sizing

- VOC gas monitor market forecast

- VOC gas monitor market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691282/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001