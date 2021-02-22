Pune, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global User Interface Service Market Overview

A user interface is a highly interactive platform that dictates the way users interact with applications. Organizations rely heavily on web applications and mobile applications, thus compelling enterprises to boost the efficiency of their user interfaces. The global user interface services market size is predicted to touch USD 50 billion at a 16% CAGR between 2017 to 2027 (forecast period), according to Market Research Future (MRFR).

The user interface market is highly dynamic. The market is fueled by the surging need for data monitoring & controlling application in automotive industries, the growing market of tablets and smartphones, and rising digital technology.

On the contrary, the global user interface service market may backtrack a little in its growth trajectory owing to high initial cost and lack of technical expertise.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast its spell on almost every industry. Its effect on the user interface service market, however, is neutral. The government was forced to take precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading. The shutdown of manufacturing facilities delayed the consumer electronic products’ production like smartphones and tablets that led to a fall in the market growth. China is the key producer of raw materials that are used for manufacturing consumer electronic products. Due to the pandemic, there has been a halt in raw materials export and disruptions in supply chain activities. A good number of multinational companies plan to shift operations to other Southeastern countries from China, which has profoundly impacted the market growth.

On the brighter side, companies like Apple and Google have launched sample code, the user interface for coronavirus exposure notification apps. These newly made interface samples throw light on how companies are planning to ensure proactive consent and how such notifications are likely to work in practical terms. They show the appearance of the particular alerts and inform users regarding when specific API calls must be made. Apple and Google also announced the continuation of updates released for software development kits as well as the existing software prior to shipping the API’s public version to customers. This is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Industry Trends

Mobile phones are not restricted to only play their traditional part in communication. Today smartphones have turned into power-packed platforms for social networking, sharing, and internet browsing. With various apps being launched in the market, a prominent user-interface is vital for enticing customers. These day’s mobile apps are coming up with smarter designs and features to help online business transactions, marketing campaigns, and connectivity choices for always busy people across the globe. Every time, people are multitasking and thus, they need hassle-free solutions for sustaining them. Companies are relying on mobile apps and web applications that have forced enterprises to boost their user interfaces’ efficiency.

The evolution of the user interface technology has led to the creation of a graphical user interface that has made most designers to include multimedia, visuals, text, images, and icons which interact with the user, thus creating a sense of human-machine conversation. Three market trends offer the key drivers of change for user interaction and user interface technologies. These comprise smarter devices, the user as the new interface, and visual info-gratification.

Market Segmentation

The global user interface service market has been bifurcated based on application and type.

By type, the global user interface service market is segmented into web service interface, jQuery user interface, human-machine interface mobile interface, and others. Of these, the web service interface and the mobile interface will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global user interface service market is segmented into consumer electronics, market intelligence, government, healthcare, retail, education, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment will dominate the market over the forecast period, followed by education & healthcare.

Regional Segmentation

North America to Command Largest Share in User Interface Service Market

Geographically, the global user interface service market is segmented into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Of these, North America will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. The growing and developed IT market, the presence of several renowned key players in Canada and the US, technological advances, growing adoption of mobile applications, and adoption of the newest technology in US and Canada, are adding to the global user interface service market growth in the region. Besides, the increasing download of web and mobile applications, and large production of consumer electronics products are also adding market growth.

The global user interface service market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. The adoption of mobile apps across different industries is adding to the global user interface service market growth in the region. The UK, Germany, and France have the utmost market share.

The global user interface service market in the APAC region is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for smartphones and the presence of leading smartphone manufacturers in China, South Korea, Japan, and India are adding to the global user interface service market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global user interface service market is highly fragmented and competitive for the presence of several well-established regional and international market players. These industry players have incorporated numerous strategies to stay ahead in the competition and gain impetus, such as mergers & acquisitions, research and development activities, new product launches, strategic alliances, and others.

Prominent Players Profiled In The Global User Interface Market Report Include:

LG Group (South Korea)

Oracle (U.S.)

ARM Limited (U.K)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Rossul (Canada)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Adobe Inc (U.S.)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Apple Inc (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Recent Developments

January 2021- EUMETSAT has released its new pilot data services. Through this, users will get access to near real-time data through application programming interfaces (APIs) and web user interfaces (web UI).

January 2021- IvantiWavelink has improved mobile productivity in the supply chain with certified integration of SAP with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA. These integrations will offer end-to-end mobile productivity to customers with a web user interface that is modernized and optimized for voice interaction, scanning, and touch.

