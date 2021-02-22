LONDON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 before the open of market trading.



What: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call: Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 4539656 Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Saturday, March 20, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 4539656 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website:

http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease currently owns 43 containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, with a total capacity of 245,280 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 13.7 years as at December 31, 2020. 25 ships are Post-Panamax, of which nine are fuel-efficient new-design wide-beam. It has agreed to purchase and charter back seven 6,000 TEU Post-Panamax containerships with an average age of approximately 20 years. These seven containerships are scheduled for phased delivery during the second and third quarters of 2021.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships acquired or divested, up to January 20, 2021, excluding the seven containerships to be acquired, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters at September 30, 2020, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control, was 2.4 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $710.0 million. Contracted revenue was $786.7 million, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.7 years.

Investor and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438