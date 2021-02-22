New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipelay Vessel Operator Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731015/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on pipelay vessel operator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth demand for oil and gas globally and new exploration policies. In addition, growth demand for oil and gas globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pipelay vessel operator market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The pipelay vessel operator market is segmented as below:

- By Application

- J-lay barges

- S-lay barges

- Other barges

- By Geography

- APAC

- Europe

- North America

- MEA

- South America



This study identifies increase in number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects as one of the prime reasons driving the pipelay vessel operator market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pipelay vessel operator market covers the following areas:

- Pipelay vessel operator market sizing

- Pipelay vessel operator market forecast

- Pipelay vessel operator market industry analysis





