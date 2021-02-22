Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic and natural pet food market reached a value of US$ 22.8 Billion in 2020.



Natural pet food consists of organic ingredients that are free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, artificial coloring, and chemical by-products.



Organic pet food offers several health benefits for pets, including boosting immunity, reducing skin ailments and allergies, minimizing digestive disorders, improving life expectancy, and maintaining a healthy weight. Based on the texture, the food mostly comes in the form of snacks, treats, kibble, liquid supplements, pellets, etc., available in bags, pouches, cans, and trays of varying sizes and shapes.



The increasing demand for organic and natural pet food can be attributed to the growing number of pet ownerships coupled with rising consumer awareness towards pet health.



Additionally, rapid urbanization coupled with the high prevalence of family nuclearization has led to the rising adoption of pets, across both developed and emerging regions. In line with this, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the per capita expenditures on premium pet care products. The prevalent trend of pet humanization where the pet owners treat their pets as a family member, is also driving the demand for high-quality and organic pet food.



Apart from this, the wide availability of natural pet food across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has also augmented the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for pet food with customized diets and pet meal plans accompanied by door-step delivery is driving the online sales of pet food. In addition to this, numerous celebrity endorsements along with various awareness programs are promoting the demand for nutrient rich pet food that is healthy and safe for consumption.



Furthermore, the rapid establishment of several animal health clinics, shelters, and pet care service centers have also bolstered the demand for organic pet food. Additionally, various pet food manufacturers are acquiring organic pet food companies for expanding their product portfolios.



Several key players are launching innovative product variants with flavor enhancers, prolonged shelf life, and high nutritional content.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global organic and natural pet food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global organic and natural pet food market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pet type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global organic and natural pet food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Organic and Natural Pet Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Ingredient

6.1 Natural

6.2 Organic



7 Market Breakup by Pet Type

7.1 Dog Food

7.2 Cat Food

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Dry Pet Food

8.2 Wet and Canned Pet Food

8.3 Snacks and Treats



9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

9.1 Bags

9.2 Cans

9.3 Pouches

9.4 Boxes



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.3 Online Stores

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

PetGuard Holdings LLC

Newman's Own LLC

Nestle

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company Inc

Lily's Kitchen

Avian Organics

Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks

Yarrah

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32qur8





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900