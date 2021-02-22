Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Market Research Future (MRFR) experts, the global Organic Pesticides Market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.6% and amass a market value of USD 8,217.0 million by 2025, The increasing demand from the growth-centric markets is expected to maintain a healthy growth rate during the assessment tenure. The key players of organic pesticides are taking various initiatives to launch new products and collaborate with an established brand to develop the industry in the coming time.

The increasing demand for food owing to the rising population across the globe and the growing advancement in pest management technology has propelled the demand for organic pesticides, which is likely to benefit the market. Various favorable policies have been implemented by the governments of several countries that encourage the application of organic pesticides is another salient factor that can augment the market during the forecast period. Such pesticides possess beneficial properties such as; environmental sustainability and increasing soil fertility in the long term that may enhance the demand for organic pesticides and boost the market growth. On the contrary, the presence of multiple end-users has resulted in difficulty in managing inventory and distribution costs, which is anticipated to affect the market negatively. Also, the reluctance to adopt organic pesticides due to reliance on conventional methods is another factor projected to hamper the market expansion.

The outbreak of COVID-19 restricted the import and export movements, which brought a significant impact on the logistics space. The lockdown imposed across the globe is expected to affect countries that are dependent on the import of fertilizers, such as Australia and Brazil, among others. However, various agriculture-based countries such as; India are taking various measures to mitigate losses by monitoring the production and distribution of the fertilizers to assure organic pesticides to the farmers during the harvest period during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

Parry America, Inc. (U.S.)

Certis U.S.A. L.L.C. (U.S.)

Futureco Bioscience S.A. (Spain)

Nufarm (Australia)

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sikko Industries Ltd. (India)

Vision Mark Biotech (India)

UPL LIMITED (India)

The increasing acquisitions, R&D activities, along technical development are some of the strategies adopted by players in the organic market. In addition to this, the players are also approaching e-commerce platforms that help them to expand their consumer base. Various players have come up with collaborative strategies and joint venture programs to gain the upper hand in the industry. These strategies have been adopted by the players of the market. For example, In September 2020, Tropical Melhoramento e Genetica (TMG), a Brazilian company known for developing soy and cotton cultivars, and AgBiome, a player renowned for developing products from the Earth’s microbial communities, announced a new global R&D collaboration. The objective of the partnership is to develop traits with novel modes of action to combat the cotton boll weevil.

Segmentation:

The global organic pesticides market has been segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, and crop type. In the type segment of the market, the natural segm ent is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. The segment is likely to maintain its dominance by 2025 while thriving at a CAGR of 7%. The growing demand for safer, healthier pesticides is anticipated to make a notable contribution in developing the segment. In the mode of application segment, the foliar segment had accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the seed treatment segment is likely to thrive at the highest CAGR during the assessment tenure. In the crop type segment of the market, the fruits and vegetable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the analysis timeframe. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables owing to the rising population across the globe.

Regional Status and Challenges:

As per the regional analysis by MRFR, the global market for organic pesticides is anticipated to be dominated by North America. The increasing demand for organic food owing to their health benefits is likely to play a significant role in strengthening the market in the region. The increasing vegan population and the notable contribution of the U.S. are other significant factors that are predicted to augment the market in the region. The players in the U.S. are adopting e-commerce platforms as well to expand their consumer base, for example; Uncle Matt’s Organic, the nation’s number one selling brand of organic orange juice, makes its best-selling organic juices and functional beverages accessible to more consumers with the launch of its new e-commerce site. On the other hand, the APAC region is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the assessment tenure.

The growing concerns towards the application of harmful pesticides are expected to surge the demand for such pesticides, thereby contributing to the regional market expansion. The other significant factor that is predicted to drive the APAC market is the huge investments and the favorable policies implemented by the government. Furthermore, Japan, China, and India are projected to make the most notable contribution in developing the market in APAC. For example, In India, the officials of the horticulture department are taking various efforts to promote organic methods to yield fruits such as; mangoes. The department, which encouraged the application of fruit protection covers in 2020, obtained higher yields. In addition to this, the amended Pesticides Management Bill 2020 of India has taken various initiatives to grow the import of pesticides and deter the export of agro-chemicals. Europe is projected to acquire a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness among the farmers and the increasing adoption of modern farming methods. Countries such as; the U.K. are anticipated to make a notable contribution in developing the market in the region.

