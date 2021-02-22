Veritable indoor gardens offer 70 varieties of herbs, greens, edible flowers, vegetables and fruits for the adventurous cook who wants to experiment with flavors and herbs unavailable at the grocery store.

New Castle, DE, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Microgreens, baby plants, in a Veritable indoor Garden in your own kitchen. It takes no effort as the garden manages the light, the water, the nutrients, everything. Microgreens are generally fragile and expensive at the grocery store so being able to harvest greens from a planter on your kitchen counter makes it easy and healthy.

Microgreens are young vegetable greens that are approximately 1–3 inches tall. They are aromatic, flavorful and packed with nutrients due to their young age. While the nutrient contents vary slightly depending on the plant, most varieties tend to be rich in potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium and antioxidants. Use them in sandwiches, wraps and salads. Or blended into smoothies or add to pizza, stews and pasta.

The intelligent Veritable garden provides optimum space, lighting and water for the plants to grow under the best conditions. The proprietary smart lighting is designed to optimize growth and the development of the nutrients in the vegetables and herbs. The simple, elegant designs allow the plants to take center stage, not the planters.

Véritable’s secret is in the Lingots®, organic seeds, soil-less media and nutrients, which are packed with everything that is needed for success. The Lingot plants are ready to be tasted in about four weeks and are guaranteed to be robust and flavorful. The collection of more than 70 ready-to-use Lingots are pesticide-free, GMO-free, 100% biodegradable and compostable. The Lingots provide all the perfect growing conditions for each type of plant including the water holding capacity, oxygenation, pH, number of seeds, spacing and depth of seedling. Depending on the plant species, a Lingot will produce 3 to 6 months of crops, with an average of one harvest per week.

The Company is based in the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region and manufactures its products in Lyon, France, the capital of world gastronomy.

