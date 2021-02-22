Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coconut Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coconut water market reached a value of US$ 4.57 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global coconut water market to reach a value of US$ 12.13 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.12% during 2021-2026.
Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside green coconuts. It has a sweet and nutty flavor and contains easily digestible carbohydrates in the form of natural electrolytes and sugars. Rich in potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium and magnesium, it is widely consumed as a low-calorie refreshing beverage that aids in preventing dehydration. It also contains cytokines and phytohormones, which have various antiaging, anticarcinogenic and antithrombic properties.
The increasing health consciousness among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a growing consumer preference for coconut water as a remedy for various metabolic disorders and other ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, kidney stones, liver damage, hypertension and impaired digestion.
Furthermore, vendors are offering packaged coconut water, which is infused with various natural ingredients, including turmeric, ginger and fruits, to enhance its nutritional value. These products are gaining immense traction among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, thereby providing a boost to the growth of the market.
Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry is also contributing to the market growth. The emerging cafe culture, along with the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), has enhanced the utilization of coconut water mix and concentrates in various innovative dishes.
Other factors, including government initiatives for promoting coconut farming, along with significant investments for the development of coconut cultivation, especially in countries such as Philippines, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc, Harmless Harvest Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pulse Beverage Corp, The Coca-Cola Company, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Coconut Water Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sweetened
6.2 Unsweetened
7 Market Breakup by Flavor
7.1 Plain
7.2 Flavoured
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Coconut Water
8.2 Coconut Water Powder
9 Market Breakup by Packaging
9.1 Carton
9.2 Bottles
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.3 Online Retail Stores
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qeq7vo
