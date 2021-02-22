New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Preservatives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756629/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on antimicrobial preservatives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for novel solutions to optimize food supply chains and growing demand for safer and alternative chemical preservatives. In addition, demand for novel solutions to optimize food supply chains is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The antimicrobial preservatives market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The antimicrobial preservatives market is segmented as below:

- By Application

- Food and beverage

- Pharmaceutical

- Others

- By Geography

- APAC

- North America

- Europe

- MEA

- South America



This study identifies the increased use of antimicrobial packaging across various industries as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial preservatives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on antimicrobial preservatives market covers the following areas:

- Antimicrobial preservatives market sizing

- Antimicrobial preservatives market forecast

- Antimicrobial preservatives market industry analysis





