Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "D-dimer Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Testing Method; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global D-dimer testing market is expected to reach US$1.83 billion by 2028.



The global D-dimer testing industry is anticipated to grow, owing to the advent of automated PoC analyzers, patient's awareness coupled with new pathology and labs bringing down the cost of tests and more research into the synthesis of innovative aptamers. Market players are more focused on decreasing the test's turnaround time with the highest efficacy rates.



The global market for D-dimer testing is fragmented based on the product, method, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market for D-dimer testing industry is segmented into analyzers, and reagents & consumables. The method segment is further divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), latex-enhanced immuno-turbidimetric assays, fluorescence immunoassays, and others.



The application segment of D-dimer testing industry is further divided into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and others. The end-use market segment is further divided into hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others.



Segment Highlights

The reagents & consumables market segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global D-dimer testing industry in 2020 owing to the availability of ready made aptamers. The segment held over 60% of the global share in 2020.

Based on method, the ELISA market segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. The segment holds the major share due to the introduction of automated ELISA systems in the D-dimer testing industry.

North America D-dimer testing industry accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2020. The rising cases of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis coupled with advanced clinical infrastructure boosting the usage of the concerned procedure.

Asia Pacific D-dimer testing industry is expected register higher market growth trajectory over the study period owing to the advancements in clinical research and assay systems installations particularly in the newly established government-funded hospitals.

List of Key Players

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Quidel Corporation

bioMerieux SA

HORIBA, Ltd.

Biomedica Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

4. D-dimer Testing Market Insights



5. Global D-dimer Testing Market Assessment by Product



6. Global D-dimer Testing Market, by Testing Method



7. Global D-dimer Testing Market, by Application



8. Global D-dimer Testing Market, by End-Use



9. Global D-dimer Testing Market Assessment by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



