Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "D-dimer Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Testing Method; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global D-dimer testing market is expected to reach US$1.83 billion by 2028.
The global D-dimer testing industry is anticipated to grow, owing to the advent of automated PoC analyzers, patient's awareness coupled with new pathology and labs bringing down the cost of tests and more research into the synthesis of innovative aptamers. Market players are more focused on decreasing the test's turnaround time with the highest efficacy rates.
The global market for D-dimer testing is fragmented based on the product, method, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market for D-dimer testing industry is segmented into analyzers, and reagents & consumables. The method segment is further divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), latex-enhanced immuno-turbidimetric assays, fluorescence immunoassays, and others.
The application segment of D-dimer testing industry is further divided into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and others. The end-use market segment is further divided into hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others.
