Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Management Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers strategic insights into the global cable management industry along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on cable management products, industry verticals and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.



Rising construction industry worldwide along with growing energy demand has resulted into strong need for more efficient cabling infrastructure. In addition, due to growing IT & telecommunication industry, the demand for cable handling products is expected to remain strong in the coming years. Cable management systems manufacturers across the globe are focused on delivering advanced products that offer easy installation and better protection. As a result, the cable management systems market is expected to continue witnessing steady growth worldwide in the coming years.



However, with the onset the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of ongoing construction projects across the globe were halted due to lockdown restrictions. Furthermore, the resulting economic uncertainties led to the cancellation of some commercial and residential projects in major countries across the world. Thereby, the overall cable management systems market witnessed a decline in 2020. However, due to the necessity of these systems in various residential, commercial and industrial buildings, the market is expected to bounce back form 2021 on account of the Post COVID-19 economic recovery.



Cable management includes handling cabling/wiring infrastructure so as to maintain a proper track of the cables running in a given building structure. Cable management comprises various products such as electrical conduit systems, trays & ladders, electrical raceways, cable glands & connectors, floor ducts & boxes and others. These cable management products are used across almost all of the construction applications such as residential and commercial buildings, industrial construction, public infrastructure, IT & telecommunication sector and others.



In the following years, the cable management systems market is expected to be largely driven by rapidly growing economies such as China, India, Brazil and others. Since the past few years, these countries have been witnessing rapid industrialization and population growth. This has led to a boom in the construction industry of these nations across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Thus, these countries are expected to emerge among the most lucrative markets for cable management systems in the coming years.



In order to help the strategic decision makers, the report also includes profiles of the leading cable management system manufacturers, and key developments. The major players profiled in the report are Legrand S.A., Atkore International Holdings Ltd., Thomas & Betts Corporation, Calpipe Industries, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Oglaend System Group, Marco Cable Management and Eaton Corporation among others. Further, the report also covers market positioning of the key players operating in the cable management systems market.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the cable management systems industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Cable Management Systems Market

2.2 Global Cable Management Systems Market, By Product Type, 2019

2.3 Global Cable Management Systems Market, By Industry Vertical, 2019

2.4 Global Cable Management Systems Market, By Geography, 2019



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Cable Management Systems Industry - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Competitive Analysis

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors



Chapter 4 Global Cable Management Systems Market Analysis, By Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Tornado Analysis

4.3 Electrical Conduit System

4.3.1 Global Electrical Conduit System Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Trays & Ladders

4.4.1 Global Trays & Ladders Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.5 Electrical Raceways

4.5.1 Global Electrical Raceways Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.6 Cable Glands & Connectors

4.6.1 Global Cable Glands & Connectors Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.7 Floor Ducts & Boxes

4.7.1 Global Floor Ducts & Boxes Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.8 Others (Reels, Chains, Lugs, Tags etc.)

4.8.1 Global Others (Reels, Chains, Lugs, Tags etc.) Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Cable Management Systems Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

5.1 Overview

5.2 Tornado Analysis

5.3 IT & Telecommunication

5.3.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for IT & Telecommunication, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.4 Public Infrastructure

5.4.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Public Infrastructure, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.5 Industrial Manufacturing

5.5.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Industrial Manufacturing, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.6 Energy & Utility

5.6.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Energy & Utility, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.7 Oil & Gas

5.7.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Oil & Gas, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.8 Commercial Construction

5.8.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Commercial Construction, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.9 Residential Construction

5.9.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Residential Construction, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.10 Metals & Mining

5.10.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Metals & Mining, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.11 Others

5.11.1 Global Cable Management Systems Market for Others, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 North America Cable Management Systems Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Cable Management Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6.2 North America Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.3 North America Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 SRC Analysis

6.4 North America Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Cable Management Systems Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Europe Cable Management Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7.2 Europe Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1 SRC Analysis

7.3 Europe Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.1 SRC Analysis

7.4 Europe Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Cable Management Systems Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cable Management Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

8.2 Asia Pacific Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1 SRC Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.1 SRC Analysis

8.4 Asia Pacific Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Cable Management Systems Market Analysis

9.1 Oveview

9.1.1 RoW Cable Management Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9.2 RoW Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1 SRC Analysis

9.3 RoW Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.1 SRC Analysis

9.4 RoW Cable Management Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Atkore International, Inc.

10.2 Legrand SA

10.3 Schneider Electric SE

10.4 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.5 Calpipe Industries, Inc.

10.6 Hubbell, Inc.

10.7 HellermannTyton Group Plc.

10.8 Thomas & Betts Corporation

10.9 Oglaend System Group

10.10 Marco Cable Management



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxmkn4

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900