Portland, OR, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive fabric market was pegged at $32.13 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $39.14 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in number of accidents and stringent safety standards by government for usage of airbags, safety-belts, and others drive the growth of the global automotive fabric market. On the other hand, high cost of raw materials and surge in opposition for the use of leather curtail the market growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for environment-friendly fabric material and low weight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Report (287 Pages Research) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5183

Covid-19 scenario-

The covid-19 outbreak resulted in significant decline in automobile sales, shortage of raw material, and others.

The automotive fabric market has also been impacted due to the loss of vehicle production across the globe.

Manufacturers have initiated with their alternate business such as the production of PPE kits and face masks & protection shields. However, the government bodies have eased up the regulations and the industry is on its way to revitalize.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automotive Fabric Market Request Here!

The global automotive fabric market is segmented based on fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region. Based on fabric type, the polyester segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by 2027. In addition, the segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the carpet/floor covering segment contributed to one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. On the other hand, the airbags segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5183

Based on region, Asia-Pacific generated the major share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global market. Furthermore, the region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces covered in the report include Europe, North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global automotive fabric market report include cme Mills Company, Adient plc., Aunde, Grupo Antolin, Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Lear Corporation, Martur Automotive Seating System, Sage, Seiren Co., Ltd., SRF Limited, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Tesca, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Krishna, Arvind Limited, Navbharat Textile Processors, Parishudh Fibres, Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd., DongGuan Cigno Leather Co., Ltd., and Changzhou JLON Composite Co., Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5183





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Interiors Market by Component (Cockpit Module, Flooring, Door Panel, Automotive Seat, Interior Lighting, and Other) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market by Product (Seats, Cabin Lights, Windows, Galley & Lavatories, In-Flight Entertainment Systems, and Others), End User (Commercial, Defense, Business, and Others), Class (First Class, Business Class, Economy, and Premium Economy Class); Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), and Aircraft Type (Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

Automotive Interior Lighting Market by Technology (Halogen, Xenon and LED), Application (Dashboard Lights, Ambient Lights, Center Stack Lights, Reading Lamps, Head-up Display, Map Lighting and Dome), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Sales Channel (Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Retrofit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

Automotive Trim Market by Material Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyoxymethylene (POM), Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) and Others), Internal Application (Dashboard, Door panel and Others), External Application (Bumpers, Window & door seals and Others ), Vehicle Type (ICE Passenger Vehicle, ICE Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), and End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Automotive Seat Market by Trim Material (Fabric, Synthetic Leather, and Genuine Leather), Seat type (Bucket Seat and Bench Seat), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Vehicle Energy Source (Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, and LPG): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.





About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com