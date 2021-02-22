CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Richard Pakes has joined LPL Financial, leveraging its broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, including custodial services. He reported having served approximately $315 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



With 24 years of industry experience, Pakes is excited to launch his independent practice, CVG Wealth Management, in Santa Barbara, Calif., where he is joined by client relationship managers Kathy Mathis and Jamie Meisinger. Pakes provides comprehensive investment advice and portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. “We offer a broad range of services and strategies designed to help our clients make informed investment decisions based on their individual needs and financial goals,” Pakes said.

Looking for more freedom and flexibility in how he operates his business, as well as enhanced advisor support, Pakes chose to partner with LPL in his move to independence. “This is an opportunity to own my firm and remove some of the bureaucracy, all in the spirit of doing what’s best for our clients,” Pakes said. “With support from LPL, our team will be able to operate more effectively and quickly respond to our clients’ needs. Also, LPL’s innovative technology platform gives us the tools and resources to really elevate how we serve our clients.” Pakes plans to grow his practice quickly, and he believes the partnership with LPL will enhance his value proposition and help attract more advisors to his team.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We warmly welcome Richard to the LPL family and are honored that he chose to leverage our partnership in the launch of his independent practice. As an independent business owner, having a supportive environment can be a differentiator. With a partner who understands the financial advice space and business ownership, advisors can more efficiently and effectively navigate the new landscape and connect with the services and capabilities that enable them to stay focused on their clients and grow a business with value. We look forward to supporting CVG Wealth Management’s future growth.”

