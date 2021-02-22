New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Installation Testers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957077/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027. Low-Voltage Industrial Installation Testers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$234.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Voltage Industrial Installation Testers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Industrial Installation Testers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Installation Testers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
