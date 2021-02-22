On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 February to 19 February 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 30,320 166.77 5,056,328 15 February 2021

16 February 2021

17 February 2021

18 February 2021

19 February 2021 400

400

500

400

400 178.80

178.45

180.40

183.75

178.00 71,520

71,380

90,200

73,500

71,200 Accumulated under the programme 32,420 5,434,128

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 15 February to 19 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 32,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.416% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

